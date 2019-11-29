Jazz's Nigel Williams-Goss: Absent from injury report
Williams-Goss (toe) doesn't appear on the Jazz's injury report for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Williams-Goss was listed on the injury report prior to Wednesday's game against the Pacers as probable with a toe injury, but he ultimately didn't see the floor in a coach's decision in Utah's 121-102 loss. The rookie will be available Friday in his usual reserve role, but don't expect him to see any run outside of garbage time.
