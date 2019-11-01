Williams-Goss is averaging 2.3 minutes through three appearances in 2019-20.

Williams-Goss has recorded one assist and one turnover through three appearances thus far this season. He's firmly behind Mike Conley, Emmanuel Mudiay, Donovan Mitchell, and when healthy, Dante Exum (knee) on the point guard depth chart. As a result, Williams-Goss likely shouldn't be relied on for fantasy purposes.