Jazz's Nigel Williams-Goss: Dealing with quad injury
Williams-Goss sat out the Jazz's back-to-back losses Friday against the Spurs and Saturday against the Rockets due to a left quadriceps contusion.
Williams-Goss hasn't been a regular presence in Utah's rotation at any point this season, so he likely wouldn't have seen the court anyway if the injury wasn't an issue. The Jazz have yet to submit an updated injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Suns, so Williams-Goss can be viewed as questionable for that contest for now.
