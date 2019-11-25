Williams-Goss is listed as out for Monday's game against the Bucks due to a sprained right big toe.

Over the weekend, the Jazz brought back Williams-Goss following a brief stint with the G League's Salt Lake City Stars, but he may have returned with the injury in tow. In any event, Williams-Goss hasn't been a regular member of coach Quin Snyder's rotation during his rookie season and wasn't likely to see meaningful playing time Monday even if his toe wasn't a concern. Williams-Goss has appeared in just three of Utah's 16 games to date, playing eight minutes in total.