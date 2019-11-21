Jazz's Nigel Williams-Goss: Drops 18 points in G League win
Williams-Goss scored 18 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3PT, 4-5 FT) and dished out five assists in a victory over Sioux Falls on Wednesday.
It was a solid bounceback game for Williams-Goss after struggling in his G League debut. Still, turnovers were an issue (he has now turned the ball over 10 times in two games), so he'll need to clean up his game moving forward. The 25-year-old is on a two-way contract with Utah but isn't likely to see much NBA time this season.
