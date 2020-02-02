Williams-Goss tallied 21 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) along with six assists in a G League loss to Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Williams-Goss posted his seventh-straight double-digit scoring effort while leading the team in both points and assists. Since returning from an ankle injury Jan. 20, the two-way player is averaging 17.4 points in five contests.