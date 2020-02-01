Williams-Goss totaled 19 points (9-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and nine assists in Friday's G League loss to Oklahoma City.

Coming off his first G League double-double in his previous contest, Williams-Goss nearly replicated the feat Friday, falling one assist shy. The 2017 second-round draft pick has scored 10-plus points in 13 of 15 contests this season.