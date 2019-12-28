Jazz's Nigel Williams-Goss: Not with team
Williams-Goss is not with the team and is listed out for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
There's been no word as to why Williams-Goss isn't with the team, but he'll be unavailable for Saturday's matchup as a result. This shouldn't have much of an impact on Utah's rotation, as Williams-Goss has played in just three games for the Jazz in December, logging 14 total minutes.
