Jazz's Nigel Williams-Goss: Out with undisclosed issue
Williams-Goss missed Saturday's game against Agua Caliente with an undisclosed issue.
The 2019 second-round draft pick scored 24 points in 33 minutes Friday in the first game of the back-to-back set, so Saturday's DNP may have been simply a matter of caution. No word has been released about the nature or severity of Williams-Goss' issue.
