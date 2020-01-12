Play

Williams-Goss missed Saturday's game against Agua Caliente with an undisclosed issue.

The 2019 second-round draft pick scored 24 points in 33 minutes Friday in the first game of the back-to-back set, so Saturday's DNP may have been simply a matter of caution. No word has been released about the nature or severity of Williams-Goss' issue.

