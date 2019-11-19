Jazz's Nigel Williams-Goss: Practicing with Utah
Williams-Goss was recalled from the Salt Lake City Stars on Tuesday.
Williams-Goss has appeared in just three games this season for the Jazz, logging eight total minutes. He'll practice with Utah on Tuesday before being sent right back to Salt Lake City.
