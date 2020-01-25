Williams-Goss scored 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and dished 11 assists in a win over Stockton on Friday.

Williams-Goss also notched a team-high four steals in the victory. After missing four games with an ankle injury in mid-January, the 25-year-old has returned to average 15.7 points and 6.3 assists over his last three contests.