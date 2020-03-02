Jazz's Nigel Williams-Goss: Remains out
Williams-Goss (quad) remains out for Monday's game against the Cavs.
Williams-Goss is still dealing with a left quad bruise, but he's not a part of Utah's regular rotation. The Gonzaga product hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Jan. 8, and he's logged only 28 total minutes for the Jazz on the season.
