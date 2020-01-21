Williams-Goss played 25 minutes and scored 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) in a G League victory over Texas on Monday.

Williams-Goss sat out the Stars' previous four games due to an ankle injury, but he was back on the court in a starting role Monday. The two-way player has jumped between the NBA and Salt Lake City this season. Through 12 G League contests, he is averaging 15.5 points and 5.3 assists.