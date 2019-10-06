Williams-Goss totaled 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 21 minutes during Saturday's 133-81 preseason victory over the Adelaide 36ers.

Williams-Goss started at point guard for the Jazz with both Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell were out for rest purposes giving Williams-Goss the lead role. He was solid enough during his time on the floor but managers shouldn't get too excited. He is going to struggle to be an every night part of the rotation and is not really going to have any fantasy value.