Williams-Goss tallied 15 points (3-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and an assist across 14 minutes in Saturday's 119-105 win over the Suns.

The former second-round pick out of Gonzaga struggled with a myriad of injuries in his rookie season and appeared in only 10 games after playing for two years in Serbia. If he stays healthy, the 6-2 guard will provide backcourt depth for the Jazz.