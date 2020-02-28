Play

The Jazz list Williams-Goss (quadriceps) as out for Friday's game against the Wizards.

The left quad contusion has sidelined Williams-Goss for the past week, with the rookie now set to miss his fifth straight game as a result. Williams-Goss hasn't been included in coach Quin Snyder's rotation at any point this season, so his ongoing absence won't impact how the minutes are distributed in the backcourt.

