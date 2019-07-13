Jazz's Nigel Williams-Goss: Signs with Jazz
Williams-Goss signed a contract with the Jazz on Saturday, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
Williams-Goss is a former second-round pick by the Jazz who never ultimately played for the team. He has spent the last two seasons in Europe where he has established himself as a player. The former Washington and Gonzaga product averaged 11.3 points, 4.6 assists, and 0.8 steals across 25.0 minutes per game last year for Olympiakos in the Greek Basketball League. He also provided 1.2 triples on 40 percent shooting from beyond the arc.
