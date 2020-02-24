Williams-Goss (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Suns.

The rookie will be idle for a third consecutive game with a left quadriceps contusion. Before the injury surfaced, Williams-Goss hadn't seen action in any of Utah's 17 games prior to the All-Star break, so his ongoing absence won't impact how coach Quin Snyder divvies up the playing time among his guards.