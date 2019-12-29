Williams-Goss scored 22 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and contributed five rebounds and four assists in a loss to Austin on Saturday.

Making his return to the G League after a brief stint in the NBA with Utah, Williams-Goss tied for the team lead in scoring and assists while also picking up two steals. The second-round pick has played in eight G League contests this season, averaging 15.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists.