Williams-Goss sat out due to an ankle injury Saturday in the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 108-104 loss to the Westchester Knicks.

Utah assigned Williams-Goss to the G League earlier this month, but he's been sidelined for Salt Lake City's past four games wtih the ankle issue. The Stars are back on the schedule Monday versus the Texas Legends, but it's unclear if the rookie point guard will suit up in the contest.