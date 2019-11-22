Jazz's Nigel Williams-Goss: Up with parent club
Williams-Goss was recalled from the G League on Thursday.
Williams-Goss last took the court for Utah on Nov. 11, logging two minutes against Golden State. He'll see the majority of his action this season with the Salt Lake City Stars.
