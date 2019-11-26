Jazz's Nigel Williams-Goss: Upgraded to probable
Williams-Goss (toe) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.
Williams-Goss has been dealing with a sprained toe of late, though he hasn't taken the court much even when healthy this year. Expect the Gonzaga product to be available off the bench for Wednesday's matchup if needed.
