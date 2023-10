Agbaji (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Agbaji was limited to six minutes during Saturday's loss to the Suns and was questionable for Monday's matchup, but he's been given the green light. Over his first three appearances this year, he's averaged 2.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 12.3 minutes per game.