Agbaji is starting Monday's game against Oklahoma City.

Agbaji will get another opportunity to start due to the absence of John Collins (illness). Agbaji has previously shown promise while in a starting role, averaging 13.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 30.7 minutes during his last three starts ranging from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6 while Jordan Clarkson missed time with a thigh injury.