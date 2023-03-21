Agbaji poured in a career-high 27 points (8-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block across 33 minutes in Monday's 128-120 win over the Kings.

While Agbaji had started each of the previous eight games and hit double figures in scoring in the last four, he shot just 39 percent from the field in those contests and offered little in the way of supporting statistics. His outputs in the non-points categories were similarly lacking Monday, but Agbaji combined a spike in usage (22.8 percent) with improved efficiency en route to a new personal best in scoring column. While Agbaji shouldn't be expected to regularly replicate this kind of performance, he'll likely have a clear path to a 30-plus-minute role for at least another game or two while the statuses of Jordan Clarkson (finger), Lauri Markkanen (back) and Collin Sexton (hamstring) remain up in the air. The rookie is still probably best viewed as a streaming option for points and three-pointers, and his upside in those categories will likely take a hit to some degree as soon as Utah gets one of the three injured players back.