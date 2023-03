Agbaji chipped in 20 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 36 minutes during Saturday's 121-113 loss to the Kings.

Agbaji started off poorly in the contest, making just one of four shot attempts in the first quarter. He bounced back after that, however, and finished with a strong 8-for-15 shooting line that included a 3-for-7 mark from deep. Agbaji also swatted three shots in the contest to establish a new career-best mark.