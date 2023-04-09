Agbaji was ejected in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Lakers after being assessed a pair of technical fouls, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Prior to being tossed early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's matchup, Agbaji tallied eight points (4-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt), eight assists, a rebound and a steal in 27 minutes. The 22-year-old's ejection ends his rookie season in which he took on a starting role over his final 20 appearances. His role next season will likely depend on whether Jordan Clarkson (finger) exercises his player option for the 2023-24 campaign.