Agbaji finished with 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt) and one rebound in 18 minutes during Thursday's 131-114 win over the Rockets.

Agbaji popped for a career-high 11 points in the win, the start of what could be a stretch of noteworthy production. Head coach Will Hardy went on record earlier in the week, stating Agbaji would be featured in the rotation moving forward. While the 18 minutes did not mark a season-high, they were certainly encouraging. He is certainly not a player to run and grab in standard formats but those in deeper formats should at least monitor the situation.