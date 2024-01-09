Agbaji totaled two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in 15 minutes during Monday's 132-116 victory over the Bucks.

Agbaji has failed to exceed five points in each of his past seven games. On Monday, 10 players for Utah logged at least 15 minutes, which is indicative of the team's depth and crunch for minutes at times. The second-year guard flashed continued promise earlier this season, logging 7.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals on 48.3 percent shooting in 27.3 minutes in 10 games as a starter, but he hasn't cracked the starting lineup since Dec. 11 against Oklahoma City.