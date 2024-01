Agbaji recorded five points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and two rebounds over 23 minutes during Tuesday's 153-124 loss to the Pelicans.

Agbaji saw at least 20 minutes of playing time for the first time since the start of the month during Tuesday's blowout loss, but he wasn't able to generate much production. He's been held under 10 points in 14 consecutive appearances and has averaged 2.6 points and 2.3 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per game during that time.