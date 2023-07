Agbaji produced 22 points (8-20 FG, 5-13 3PT, 1-2 FT) with 13 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block over 30 minutes in Thursday's 98-83 Summer League win against Memphis.

Abaji continues to rebound and defend well, but his shot has eluded him so far. Coming into Thursday's contest, Agbaji was shooting 36.1 percent from the field in his previous two games. He'll be a name to watch this offseason, as he's competing with Jordan Clarkson for the starting shooting guard role in Utah.