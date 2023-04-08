Agbaji had 28 points (10-25 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Saturday's 118-114 win over the Nuggets.

Agbaji led the Jazz in scoring on Saturday, dropping a career-high 28 points. He has now scored double-digits in six of the past seven games, making the most of his late-season opportunity. While he has proven he can score the basketball, his supporting stats remain quite underwhelming. The Jazz are building a nice young core and although Agbaji is likely a piece of that core, it's hard to see his role expanding too much next season, once the team is fully healthy.