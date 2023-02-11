Agbaji totaled five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound in 19 minutes during Friday's 122-116 victory over the Raptors.

The Jazz are not as deep following the trade deadline, as Mike Conley is now with Minnesota. On top of that, Jordan Clarkson sat out with an illness Friday which allowed Agbaji to earn the first start of his career. Agbaji should get plenty of chances down the stretch, but he's been a little underwhelming on the stat sheet lately, scoring in double digits just once in his last 10 games.