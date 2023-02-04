Agbaji supplied 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and two rebounds over 24 minutes during Friday's 115-108 loss to Atlanta.

Agbaji continued his hot shooting from beyond the arc, as he's now drilled five of eight tries from deep over his last two contests. It was unusual to see the Kansas product finish the night in double figures after doing so only three times in his last 14 appearances heading into Friday's clash. The shot volume simply hasn't been there for Agbaji, who is averaging 3.8 field-goal attempts since the new calendar year (15 games).