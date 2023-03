Agbaji had 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt), two rebounds and one block over 31 minutes during Thursday's 131-124 victory over the Magic.

With Jordan Clarkson (finger) and Collin Sexton (hamstring) sidelined, Agbaji has drawn five straight starts and is averaging 10.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals-plus-blocks in 27.0 minutes per game. It's been an underwhelming rookie campaign for the lottery pick, but it's nice to see him playing well in an expanded role during the stretch run.