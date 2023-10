Agbaji (back) totaled nine points (4-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one steal and one block in 19 minutes during Sunday's 101-96 preseason win over the Clippers.

Agbaji missed time during Summer League play due to a sore back, but he was available for Utah's first preseason matchup. The 23-year-old appears to be back to full health as the regular season approaches.