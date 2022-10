Agbaji accumulated seven points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 18 minutes during Saturday's 124-123 win over the Grizzlies.

Agbaji played meaningful minutes for the second straight game, although it did come with Mike Conley (rest) on the sideline. Based on what we saw prior to this, he could struggle to be an every-night part of the rotation, at least to begin the season.