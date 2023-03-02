Agbaji (lower leg) will be available for Friday's game against Oklahoma City, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Agbaji exited Tuesday's game against the Spurs due to a right lower leg contusion, but he went through practice without restrictions Thursday and should be able to suit up against the Thunder. The 22-year-old has started in three of his last seven appearances and has averaged 10.0 points and 2.1 rebounds in 25.4 minutes per game during that time. His role against Oklahoma City will likely depend on whether Jordan Clarkson (thumb) is cleared to return.