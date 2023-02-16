Agbaji produced 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 117-111 loss to Memphis.

Agbaji got his second start of the season with Lauri Markkanen missing the game due to a knee injury. The rookie produced his second-highest point total of the season. Agbaji could provide some offense if he gets more playing time to close out the season. He has drilled 40 percent of his threes. But he offers virtually no help in any other categories. Despite playing a season-high 38 minutes, Agbaji added paltry rebound, assist, steal and block numbers.