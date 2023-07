Agbaji (lower back tightness) will not play in Friday's Summer League game against the Suns, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The Jazz are also without Keyonte George (ankle), Taylor Hendricks (hamstring) and Brice Sensabaugh (knee). Agbaji has made a strong impression in the Summer League so far with averages of 18.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.6 blocks and 3.6 three-pointers.