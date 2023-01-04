Agbaji played seven minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 117-115 loss to the Kings, finishing with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and a turnover.

With Collin Sexton (hamstring) sidelined Tuesday, the Jazz opted to fill his spot in the rotation with two players, as Nickeil Alexander-Walker (15 minutes) and Agbaji both saw light run after not appearing in Utah's previous game Saturday against the Heat. Agbaji didn't produce during his limited time on the court. Still, head coach Will Hardy said afterward that he feels the Jazz need the rookie's physicality and athleticism on the second unit, per Tony Jones of The Athletic. With that in mind, expect Agbaji to stick in the rotation Thursday in Houston, though the rookie first-round pick isn't guaranteed to see a dramatic uptick in playing time.