Agbaji tallied 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocked shots over 16 minutes against New Zealand in a 114-94 exhibition victory Monday.

Agbaji was one of nine different Utah players who logged between 15 and 17 minutes in the contest, and he was among the most productive, finishing as one of three with a double-digit point total. The guard also swatted a pair of shots and contributed as a rebounder and distributor. Agbaji's scoring total was his highest through four preseason matchups. He's come off the bench in each of those games and will likely continue to do so when the regular season kicks off.