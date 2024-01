Agbaji chipped in two points (1-6 FG, 0-5 3Pt) and two rebounds over 19 minutes during Monday's 127-90 victory over the Mavericks.

Agbaji has been really quiet in recent games with the Jazz mostly healthy again. He's played 19 or fewer minutes in four straight contests, averaging 3.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists while shooting 33.3 percent from the field.