Agbaji registered eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt), five rebounds and three blocks in 25 minutes during Friday's 131-128 loss to Phoenix.

Agbaji remained in the starting lineup for a fourth consecutive game Friday, and although he was held below 10 points, he racked up a season-high three blocks. He's recorded at least one block in five consecutive appearances, averaging 7.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 23.6 minutes per game during that time.