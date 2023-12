Agbaji recorded 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two steals over 33 minutes during Thursday's 119-111 win over Detroit.

Agbaji led all bench players in Thursday's game in scoring while ending as the lone player on the second unit in double figures and one of six Jazz with a double-digit point total in a winning effort. Agbaji posted his second-highest scoring mark of the year and his third game in double figures over his last five contests.