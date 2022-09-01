Agbaji will be traded to Utah as part of the trade package for Donovan Mitchell, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Agbaji will be sent to Utah along with Lauri Markkanen, Colin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps. The 2022 No. 14 pick will be a nice three-and-D player for the Jazz who have struggled with their perimeter defense in recent years. Agbaji will be a main part of the young core the Jazz are looking to rebuild with after trading away Rudy Gobert and Mitchell.