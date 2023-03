Agbaji is out of the remainder of Tuesday's game versus the Spurs due to right lower leg contusion, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Agbaji tallied nine points, one assist, one rebound, one steal and one block in 19 minutes before exiting Tuesday's game. Talen Horton-Tucker and Kris Dunn are candidates to see extended minutes in his absence. Agbaji's status for Friday's matchup with the Thunder is uncertain.