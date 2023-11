Yurtseven finished Tuesday's 131-99 loss to the Lakers with 18 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 17 minutes.

Yurtseven made the most of the extended playing time he received in Tuesday's blowout loss. The 25-year-old big man led Utah in points and rebounds while playing a season-high 17 minutes. However, Yurtseven is unlikely to be a significant part of Utah's rotation going forward.