Yurtseven (illness) played two minutes in Tuesday's 130-118 win over the Spurs, missing his only field-goal attempt while recording no other statistics.

Though Yurtseven received minutes in his return from a four-game absence due to an illness, he wasn't included in the rotation. Yurtseven and three other deep reserves (Brice Sensabaugh, Luka Samanic and Taylor Hendricks) all played the final 2:08 of the contest when Utah had essentially already secured the win. With Utah at full strength in the frontcourt, Yurtseven looks as though he'll rank no higher than third in the pecking order at center behind Walker Kessler and Kelly Olynyk.