Yurtseven (illness) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's matchup in Toronto.

Yurtseven missed four straight games due to an illness but will return to action versus the Raptors. However, with Utah's frontcourt at full strength, it's unclear what type of role Yurtseven will play. He started six straight games from Nov. 25 through Dec. 6, averaging 6.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 21.0 minutes per game, but across 12 appearances off the bench, Yurtseven has mustered just 3.6 points and 2.9 rebounds in 8.5 minutes per game.